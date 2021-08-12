Chime Tsnare has made some success in the music industry, as a producer and as an artist.
Chime Tsnare releases single titled 'Yobody'
Chime Tsnare of chimetsnare.com is a multi-talented R&B/DanceHall Nigerian artist and producer with the guitar and piano as his lead instruments.
The song YOBODY which is currently making waves in the African entertainment industry is one of the many hit songs by Chime Tsnare.
Connect with Chime on social media:
Instagram: @chimetsnare
Facebook: @chimetsnare
TikTok: @chimetsnare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChimeTSnare
