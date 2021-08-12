RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chime Tsnare releases single titled 'Yobody'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Chime Tsnare of chimetsnare.com is a multi-talented R&B/DanceHall Nigerian artist and producer with the guitar and piano as his lead instruments.

Chime Tsnare releases single titled 'Yobody'

Chime Tsnare has made some success in the music industry, as a producer and as an artist.

Recommended articles

The song YOBODY which is currently making waves in the African entertainment industry is one of the many hit songs by Chime Tsnare.

YOBODY by CHIME TSNARE

https://audiomack.com/chimetsnare/song/yobody

Connect with Chime on social media:

Instagram: @chimetsnare

Facebook: @chimetsnare

TikTok: @chimetsnare

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChimeTSnare

Chime Tsnare releases single titled 'Yobody'
Chime Tsnare releases single titled 'Yobody' Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyChimeTsnare

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Toke Makinwa shares housemates' secret diary sessions on 'The Buzz'

Chime Tsnare releases single titled 'Yobody'

Watch Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Toyin Abraham in star-studded teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

BBNaija 2021: Yerins reacts to Blaqbonez throwing shades at him on Twitter

Wizkid to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Bieber while deluxe version of 'Made In Lagos' is on the way

Actress Destiny Etiko releases steamy photos to mark 32nd birthday

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as housemates defy Pere's cooking orders

Late Sound Sultan's brother Baba Dee slams his 'fake friends'

Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'