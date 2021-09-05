RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cheque set to release debut album

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album will be released under Penthauze and EMPIRE Distribution.

Olamide features on Cheque's new romance song, 'LOML.' (Penthauze/EMPIRE)

On September 2, 2021, Nigeria singer-rapper, Cheque announced his debut album. It is set to be titled, 'Bravo' and it will be released on September 24, 2021.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

The announcement came after he released 'LOML' featuring the legendary Olamide. On his Instagram page, he wrote that, "My Debut Album “BRAVO” Out Sept 24, 2021.. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh🥶 Thank you for always staying with me , I hope you love and appreciate this album like I do... BRAVO IS HERE..."

ALSO READ: Cheque - Pulse Interview

This will be his third body of work after 2020's Razor EP, his first EP on Penthauze and The S.O.O.N EP, which he released under the moniker, Kyle B in 2015.

The album will be released under Penthauze and EMPIRE Distribution. Word on the street says the album is filled with premium, foreign-sounding Emo/Trap records and some exciting fusions.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drake teases unreleased songs with Rema and Kanye West

Cheque set to release debut album

Davido and Adekunle Gold shine in 'suits' in new video for, 'High'

Iconic music producer Don Jazzy speaks on why he lends so much support to social media content creators

BBNaija 2021: Highlights of housemates' cultural themed Saturday night party

Tonto Dikeh's estranged lover Kpokpogri hails her ex-husband amid breakup rumours

2Face Idibia's brother continues to drag Annie, says she has assaulted the singer severally in public

OAP Nedu responds to ex-wife's allegation, says he is not the father of their 1st child

Bolanle Austen-Peters' 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens' to screen in South African cinemas