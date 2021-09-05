On September 2, 2021, Nigeria singer-rapper, Cheque announced his debut album. It is set to be titled, 'Bravo' and it will be released on September 24, 2021.
Cheque set to release debut album
The album will be released under Penthauze and EMPIRE Distribution.
The announcement came after he released 'LOML' featuring the legendary Olamide. On his Instagram page, he wrote that, "My Debut Album “BRAVO” Out Sept 24, 2021.. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh🥶 Thank you for always staying with me , I hope you love and appreciate this album like I do... BRAVO IS HERE..."
This will be his third body of work after 2020's Razor EP, his first EP on Penthauze and The S.O.O.N EP, which he released under the moniker, Kyle B in 2015.
Word on the street says the album is filled with premium, foreign-sounding Emo/Trap records and some exciting fusions.
