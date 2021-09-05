The announcement came after he released 'LOML' featuring the legendary Olamide. On his Instagram page, he wrote that, "My Debut Album “BRAVO” Out Sept 24, 2021.. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh🥶 Thank you for always staying with me , I hope you love and appreciate this album like I do... BRAVO IS HERE..."

This will be his third body of work after 2020's Razor EP, his first EP on Penthauze and The S.O.O.N EP, which he released under the moniker, Kyle B in 2015.