Check Olamide Picazo Rhap tracklist to YBNL Mafia album

YBNL shares tracklist to Mafia Family album

The YBNL Family have shared the tracklist to their upcoming all-stars album scheduled for release this Friday.

  • Published:
play YBNL Mafia Family share tracklist to upcoming album (Instagram/Olamide)

Olamide has released the tracklist of the upcoming YBNL Mafia family album.

Ahead of the release of the much anticipated project, which was moved forward to Friday, December 14th, the label have now shared the tracklist to give fans a feel of what to expect.

The 14 track album will feature Olamide's recent hit single, 'Motigbana' and also see his recent signings, Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze alongside the likes of Limerick, Davolee, Temmie Ovwasa, Lyta and DJ Enimoney get shine time.

 

LK Kuddy, Kizz Daniel and Kranium are the non label artists who also make an appearance on the album.

Production will be handled by YBNL in-house beatmaker Pheelz assisted by Killertunes, 2Kris and Cracker Mallo.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

