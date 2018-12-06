Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Olamide Picazo Rhap announce new date for YBNL Mafia album

YBNL joint album postponed, Olamide announces new release date

The YBNL Mafia Family album originally announced for Friday, December 7th has been moved forward.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play YBNL Mafia Family album gets new release date (Instagram/Olamide)

Olamide has announced a new date for the release of the debut YBNL Mafia family album.

We had earlier reported the announcement of the YBNL all stars debut album initially scheduled for release on Friday, December 7, 2018.

The release date has now been postponed as Olamide posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, December 6th stating the reason as a need to ''give rich and quality sound'' shifting the blame on ace sound engineer, Zeeno Foster.

The announcement when it was first made by the YBNL boss Olamide instantly generated excitement as the album was set to feature Olamide's recent signings, Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze alongside the likes of Limerick, Davolee, Temmie Ovwasa, Lyta and producers Pheelz, Young Jonn and BBanks.

Olamide signs Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze

Olamide has announced the signing of young rapper, Yomi Blaze to his record label, YBNL.

Following the addition of the young rapper, Picazo, who became an online sensation over the past week to his YBNL family in the early hours of Monday, October 15th, Olamide welcomed another raw talent in Yomi Blaze to his label.

This he announced via his Instagram page, with the caption ''welcome to YBNL, never walk alone, ishè Liverpool FC.''

Olamide has been credited with the success of the careers of names like Adekunle Gold and Lil Kesh in the past and with the style of rap that both Yomi Blaze and Picazo are known for, YBNL seems like a perfect fit to help develop their art.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Rudeboy - 'Double Double' ft Olamide x Phyno (Official Audio)bullet
2 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet
3 Kizz Daniel has released his highly anticipated second album, ''No...bullet

Related Articles

YBNL Mafia (Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick) – Juju, Guns & Roses
5 things to know about YBNL's new signing Picazo Rhap
7 things Nigerian rappers should do to compete with South African rappers
Olamide announces plans to release a YBNL family mixtape
Olamide confirms date for the fifth edition of ''Olamide Live In Concert''
Olamide visits Sanwo-Olu with YBNL crew
How Nigerian artistes continue to fail in understanding the concept of timing
Flytime Music Festival presents "OLAMIDE LIVE" on day 3!
DopeNation - 'Naami' feat. Olamide and Dj Enimoney (Official Video)

Music

US-Nigerian rapper Davido took home the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) trophy for artist of the year, leading a strong showing for the West African music powerhouse
Davido to close the year with release of new single, 'Wonder Woman'
Boogey gives a track by track breakdown of his new mixtape, ''Never Enough''
Pulse List: Top 10 Nigerian music collaborations in 2018
Falz - 'Bon Soir' ft Olu Maintan (Official Audio)
X
Advertisement