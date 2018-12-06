Olamide Picazo Rhap announce new date for YBNL Mafia album

news

Olamide has announced a new date for the release of the debut YBNL Mafia family album.

We had earlier reported the announcement of the YBNL all stars debut album initially scheduled for release on Friday, December 7, 2018.

The release date has now been postponed as Olamide posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, December 6th stating the reason as a need to ''give rich and quality sound'' shifting the blame on ace sound engineer, Zeeno Foster.

The announcement when it was first made by the YBNL boss Olamide instantly generated excitement as the album was set to feature Olamide's recent signings, Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze alongside the likes of Limerick, Davolee, Temmie Ovwasa, Lyta and producers Pheelz, Young Jonn and BBanks.

Olamide signs Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze

Olamide has announced the signing of young rapper, Yomi Blaze to his record label, YBNL.

Following the addition of the young rapper, Picazo , who became an online sensation over the past week to his YBNL family in the early hours of Monday, October 15th, Olamide welcomed another raw talent in Yomi Blaze to his label.

This he announced via his Instagram page, with the caption ''welcome to YBNL, never walk alone, ishè Liverpool FC.''

Olamide has been credited with the success of the careers of names like Adekunle Gold and Lil Kesh in the past and with the style of rap that both Yomi Blaze and Picazo are known for, YBNL seems like a perfect fit to help develop their art.