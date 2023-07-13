There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

The social media sensation Carter Efe has aired his frustration after his song 'Machala' failed to make the 2023 Headies nomination list.

In an Instagram live session, a visibly angry Carter Efe shared that he was heartbroken following the snub of his hit record 'Machala' which he claimed was bigger than any release in the year in review.

According to the comedian and artist, children in the streets and villages sang along to 'Machala' and this is a reach no other song can boast of. He further claims that the snub has opened his eyes to the politics within the industry.

Readers will recall that Carter Efe released 'Machala' featuring Berri Tigga in 2022. The song is a tribute to Afrobeats megastar Wizkid and it would be the subject of a prolonged controversy that even saw its removal from streaming platforms for unknown reasons.

Carter Efe and Berri Tiga also had a public dispute over the song's split sheet after Berri accused Carter of failing to fulfill the 70/30 agreement they had.

Carter Efe is known for using his Instagram live to pour out his heart and often time, this is considered a part of his act.