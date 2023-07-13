Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian comedian and musician Carter Efe has aired his frustration after failing to pick up a Headies nomination.

Carter Efe vents after failing to make 2023 Headies nomination list
Carter Efe vents after failing to make 2023 Headies nomination list

Recommended articles

The social media sensation Carter Efe has aired his frustration after his song 'Machala' failed to make the 2023 Headies nomination list.

In an Instagram live session, a visibly angry Carter Efe shared that he was heartbroken following the snub of his hit record 'Machala' which he claimed was bigger than any release in the year in review.

According to the comedian and artist, children in the streets and villages sang along to 'Machala' and this is a reach no other song can boast of. He further claims that the snub has opened his eyes to the politics within the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers will recall that Carter Efe released 'Machala' featuring Berri Tigga in 2022. The song is a tribute to Afrobeats megastar Wizkid and it would be the subject of a prolonged controversy that even saw its removal from streaming platforms for unknown reasons.

Carter Efe and Berri Tiga also had a public dispute over the song's split sheet after Berri accused Carter of failing to fulfill the 70/30 agreement they had.

Carter Efe is known for using his Instagram live to pour out his heart and often time, this is considered a part of his act.

Hence it's uncertain whether his anger at the Headies is real or just another comedy skit.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Weeknd surpasses Micheal Jackson for highest-grossing tour by a Black artist

The Weeknd surpasses Micheal Jackson for highest-grossing tour by a Black artist

Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

Portable survives dreadful crash in new G-Wagon

Portable survives dreadful crash in new G-Wagon

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

Take a peek into Onajite Dede's brilliant mind, 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Take a peek into Onajite Dede's brilliant mind, 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

5 major takeaways from the 2023 Headies nominees list

5 major takeaways from the 2023 Headies nominees list

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The full nomination list for the 2023 Headies Awards

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

City of Houston declares July 7th as Davido Day

City of Houston declares July 7 as Davido Day

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

Rema

Rema hits 2 billion career streams on Spotify