Carter Efe & Berri Tiga disagree over split sheet of hit single 'Machala'

The song was instantly met with support from Wizkid FC and other listeners whose streams got the song to a number two debut on TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 and number one on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

Comedian Carter Efe fronted the song through his huge social media following and he is also credited as the lead act on the song. However, the song was performed by Berri Tiga.

Things Fall Apart: In August, 'Machala' was yanked off streaming platforms, and news of its removal quickly circulated.

There were many speculations as to the reason the song was taken down with many speculating that it might have been Wizkid's team who initiated a copyright action against the song. However, personalities in the music industry suggested it was likely due to a disagreement between Carter and Berri.

Carter Efe opens up: Carter has opened up on what transpired between him and Berri. According to him, he gave Berri the privilege to be on the song which he owns. He further revealed he took off a Hotkid verse that was supposed to be on the song at Berri's request.

Carter claims that Berri turn around and reneged on the agreement and even went as far as claiming ownership of the song.

Berri Tiga tells his side of the story: While telling his part of the story in a song, Berri revealed that he wrote and performed 'Machala'.

He acknowledged that Carter owns the song and he accepted a 70/30 split of the record. According to him, things went sour when Carter's team tried to pay him off with 100 thousand naira. This was before Carter presented him with a contract that stipulated that he has no right to perform the song. Berri revealed that he refused to sign the contract as he wrote and performed the song.

He further revealed that he only wants Carter to fulfill the 70/30 agreement as he has no interest in engaging him in an ownership tussle.

Who took down the song?: It's still unclear which of the acts initiated the action that took down the song from streaming platforms.

Pulse Music Desk has reached out to Carter Efe, Berri Tiga, and GuruFiles who distributed the song, and they have so far refused to make any comment.