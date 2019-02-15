Cardi B and Bruno Mars team up on new single, Please Me.

Few days after the announcement of her upcoming collaboration with Bruno Mars on her Instagram page, Cardi B has now shared her first single for the new year.

The rapper who recently won a Grammy Award for Rap Album of the year returned after a brief suspension of her Instagram page to announce the new single.

This follows their work on 'Finesse Remix' off Bruno Mars's 24K Magic album released in 2016.

'Please Me', which is produced by Bruno Mars and the Stereotypes is a seductive and playful record as Mars begs for her love.