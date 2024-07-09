ADVERTISEMENT
Women didn't use to support each other in Nigerian music - Candy Bleakz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Candy Bleakz speaks on the issues female artists face in the Nigerian music industry.

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Candy Bleazk weighed in on the issues facing female artists in the Nigerian music industry, especially on the issue of collaborations among female artists.

Candy Bleakz opined that it's indeed true that there's no culture of female artists supporting each other although it's changing.

"I agree that we don't support each other. It's obvious," she says. "Simi and I have a song, Bloody and I have a song, Ayra Starr and Tiwa. It's just happening now, but before now, there's no female artist you can say help bring up another female artist," she added.

"I feel like the Gen Z, the new female artists are trying to make things work," Candy Bleakz says on the growing trend of rising female stars collaborating in the Nigerian music industry.

The Street pop star signed to Chocolate City also stated that there are too many expectations of female artists from their looks to their personalities. Candy Bleakz points out that some labels are reluctant to sign female artists due to prejudice that they might get married, have kids, date their managers, or make personal life decisions deemed unprofitable for their careers.

During the interview, Candy Bleakz who recently released her new EP 'Better Days,' narrated the moving story of the challenges she endured on her way to success.

You can watch Candy Bleakz's full interview with Honest Bunch podcast below.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

