Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Rising artist Tejumola Bakare aka Jumi releases her latest music, blending Afrobeat, Afrofusion, Afro Dancehall, and Afropop into a distinct sound.

With roots in Lagos, Nigeria, and based in Ottawa, Jumi’s use of Yoruba phrases adds cultural depth to her vibrant, message-driven music. Poised to make waves in the Nigerian and global music scenes, Jumi is set to captivate audiences worldwide with her innovative, genre-crossing style.

Stream Orekelewa / ldumota her latest release on all major platforms.

Management - Silmking Kreation.

