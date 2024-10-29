Pulse logo
Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

29 October 2024 at 12:56
Rising artist Tejumola Bakare aka Jumi releases her latest music, blending Afrobeat, Afrofusion, Afro Dancehall, and Afropop into a distinct sound.
With roots in Lagos, Nigeria, and based in Ottawa, Jumi’s use of Yoruba phrases adds cultural depth to her vibrant, message-driven music. Poised to make waves in the Nigerian and global music scenes, Jumi is set to captivate audiences worldwide with her innovative, genre-crossing style.

Stream Orekelewa / ldumota her latest release on all major platforms.

Management - Silmking Kreation.

Link

https://fanlink.tv/Orekelewaidumota

