Rema's 'Calm Down' spends a record 45th week on UK Official Singles Chart

In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart (7 July 2023 - 13 July 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' extended its record as the longest-charting Afrobeats record on the chart to 45 weeks as it drops three places from NO. 39.

Burna Boy's record 10th top 40 hit reaches a new peak NO. 36 as it moves up two places from its NO. 38 spot last week.

Libianca's 'People' drops 3 places to NO. 47 while extending its stay on the chart to 27 weeks.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' remains at NO. 54 as it enters its 24th week on the chart.

Davido's 'Unavailable' drops five places to NO. 65 while entering its 11th week on the chart.

UK Official Afrobeats Chart (9 July 2023 - 15 July 2023)

J Hus's 'Who Told You' feat Drake remains at NO. 1 while Burna Boy's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' also stays at NO. 2.

Asake's 'Amapiano' reaches a new NO. 3 peak, Rema's 'Charm' moves up one place to NO. 4, and Asake's 'Basquiat' reaches a new NO. 5 peak.

Omah Lay's 'Reason' moves up two places to NO. 6, NSG's 'Unruly' stays at NO. 7, Davido's 'Feel' moves up one spot to NO. 8, Tyler ICU's 'Mnike' moves up two places to NO. 9, and Spinall's 'Loju' feat Wizkid debuts at NO. 10.