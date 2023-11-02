Rema's 'Calm Down' makes history on Billboard's Pop Song Airplay Chart
Rema's 'Calm Down' makes history on Billboard's Pop Song Airplay Chart.
In another landmark feat, 'Calm Down' becomes the first collaboration to spend 1 year on the Pop Song Airplay Chart.
In the news reported by music chart platform Chartdata, Rema & Selena Gomez's 'Calm Down' has spent 52 weeks on the Pop Song Airplay Chart which is a new chart record.
The global smash hit already made history by becoming the first African song to reach NO. 1 on the Pop Songs Chart in a feat that captured the song's huge popularity in the United States.
Similarly, the song peaked at NO. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 which is an African record in this century and also spent 52 weeks on that chart which is unprecedented for an African song.
In a reflection of his massive success in the United States, Rema garnered 6 nominations at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards including Top Afrobeats Artist, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, and Top Billboard Global 200 Song,
Rema recently released a new 5-track EP titled 'RAVAGE' which captures his super status and position as he stakes a claim for the Afrobeats throne.
