Rema's 'Calm Down' makes history on Billboard's Pop Song Airplay Chart.

In another landmark feat, 'Calm Down' becomes the first collaboration to spend 1 year on the Pop Song Airplay Chart.

In the news reported by music chart platform Chartdata, Rema & Selena Gomez's 'Calm Down' has spent 52 weeks on the Pop Song Airplay Chart which is a new chart record.

The global smash hit already made history by becoming the first African song to reach NO. 1 on the Pop Songs Chart in a feat that captured the song's huge popularity in the United States.

Similarly, the song peaked at NO. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 which is an African record in this century and also spent 52 weeks on that chart which is unprecedented for an African song.

In a reflection of his massive success in the United States, Rema garnered 6 nominations at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards including Top Afrobeats Artist, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, and Top Billboard Global 200 Song,