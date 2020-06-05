On June 4, 2020, it was announced that 'Be Honest,' the 2019 single by British singer, Jorja Smith, which also featured Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has been certified platinum in France.

The news was broken by Twitter account, Chart Data Nigeria and it was endorsed by Burna Boy. According to Chart Data, the song has moved 200,000 equivalent in sales.

You might remember that the song was released with a smashing video in 2019. It was also Burna Boy's second collaboration with Smith within the space of a few months. The first collaboration was 'Gum Body,' which was released on African Giant.

You can watch a video for 'Be Honest' below;