Grammy winners Burna Boy and Wizkid are joined by CKay, Tems, and Fireboy has the first ever nominees for the maiden category.
Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]
American Music Awards have announced the nominees for the 2022 edition. The latest installment of the award sees the addition of new categories including favorite rock song, favorite rock album, favorite Afrobeats artist and favorite K-pop artist.
Tems leads the Nigerian nominees with 4 nominations - Afrobeats artist of the year, collaboration of the year for Future's 'Wait For U', rap song of the year for 'Wait For U', and R&B song of the year for 'Essence'.
The 2022 American Music Awards will hold at the Microsoft Theater Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20. Fan voting for all awards is open, except for favorite K-pop artist, which will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
See Full List of Nominees below.
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
Favorite Music Video
- Adele - "Easy on Me"
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
- Harry Styles - "As It Was"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"
- Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"
Collaboration of the Year
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and "Encanto" cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
- Elton John and Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
- Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - "STAY"
Favorite Touring Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
Favorite K-pop Artist
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
Favorite Soundrack
- "ELVIS"
- "Encanto"
- "Sing 2"
- "Stranger Things": Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Favorite Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- Anne Wilson
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
Favorite Rock Album
- Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"
- Ghost, "Impera"
- Imagine Dragons, "Mercury - Act 1"
- Machine Gun Kelly, "mainstream sellout"
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Unlimited Love"
Favorite Rock Song
- Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
- Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
- Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
- Måneskin, "Beggin'"
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Favorite Rock Artist
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny - "Un Verano Sin Ti"
- Farruko - "La 167"
- J Balvin - "JOSE"
- Rauw Alejandro - "Vice Versa"
- ROSALÍA - "MOTOMAMI"
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
- Becky G x KAROL G - "MAMIII"
- KAROL G - "PROVENZA"
- Rauw Alejandro - "Todo de Ti"
- Sebastián Yatra - "Dos Oruguitas"
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album
- Beyoncé - "Renaissance"
- Drake - "Honestly, Nevermind"
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "An Evening with Silk Sonic"
- Summer Walker - "Still Not Over It"
- The Weeknd - "Dawn FM"
Favorite R&B Song
- Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL"
- Muni Long - "Hrs And Hrs"
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
- SZA - "I Hate U"
- Wizkid ft. Tems - "Essence"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- GIVĒON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"
- Jack Harlow - "First Class"
- Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin"
- Latto - "Big Energy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Future - "I NEVER LIKED YOU"
- Gunna - "DS4EVER"
- Kendrick Lamar - "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
- Lil Durk - "7220"
- Polo G - "Hall of Fame 2.0"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Favorite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"
- Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"
- Morgan Wallen - "Wasted On You"
Favorite Country Album
- Carrie Underwood - "Denim & Rhinestones"
- Luke Combs - "Growin' Up"
- Cody Johnson -"Human: The Double Album"
- Taylor Swift - "Red (Taylor's Version)"
- Walker Hayes - "Country Stuff: The Album"
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Song
- Adele - "Easy On Me"
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
- Harry Styles - "As It Was"
- Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY"
Favorite Pop Album
- Adele - "30"
- Bad Bunny - "Un Verano Sin Ti"
- Beyoncé - "Renaissance"
- Harry Styles - "Harry's House"
- Taylor Swift -"Red (Taylor's Version)"
- The Weeknd - "Dawn FM"
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
