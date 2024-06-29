ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy takes an emotional trip to Port Harcourt in heartfelt video for 'Higher'

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy unveils music vide for his latest single 'Higher'.

The song released on June 28, 2024, is an anthem of resilience and hope dedicated to his hometown, Port Harcourt. It is accompanied by a powerful music video that underscores Burna Boy’s commitment to giving back to his community through his "Project Protect" and collaboration with the charity organization The R.E.A.C.H.

The music video directed by Burna Boy and Asurf documents an emotional journey back to Port Harcourt, capturing Burna Boy's direct involvement in community support & outreach. Similarly, the video further depicts the celebration of success and the spirit of community Burna Boy sings about in what is his first release of 2024.

This marks a rare moment for Burna Boy who has been behind the scenes of his humanitarian initiative "Project Protect" who partnered with The R.E.A.C.H. to provide essential services to underserved populations in Nigeria.

Burna Boy's 'Higher' comes off the back of a historic year where he recorded several notable firsts for an African artist. The global superstar who was included in TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 recently made history in the US where he set a record for the highest-grossing concert by an African artist and in Canada for the highest-grossing tour by an African artist.

Burna Boy's latest celebration of his journey and success comes a day before his record-making headline concert at the London Stadium where he will become the first African artist to headline 2 stadium concerts in the UK.

