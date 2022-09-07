Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying a fan

Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy has taken a swipe at fellow megastars Wizkid and Davido while replying to a Twitter user.

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy
Details: Things got out of hand on Wednesday, 7th August 2022 when Burna Boy took swipes at Davido and Wizkid while replying to a Twitter user.

The user commented on the number of certifications Burna Boy has. The Grammy-winner proceeded to list out the certifications for his Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' album in a bid to correct the misguided user.

The moment of anger came when another user commented that Burna Boy's 'African Giant' doesn't have the most certification and an angry Burna replied to the user with "Come and collect it from me and give Wizkid."

Burna's tweet led another user to comment: "Egbon, you go still call Wizkid your friend".

The Tweet got Burna Boy to make a rather shocking reply where he said: "If he (Wizkid) wasn't my guy then I would have banged in the face on sight just so his Twitter users realize I'm not Davido. But Alhamdulilah, I know better and mature enough to know he (Wizkid) is not you."

Burna Boy Vs Wizkid FC: Burna Boy has been dragged into a showdown with Wizkid FC in the past. Most recently, he posted the picture of a popular Wizkid fan Mdee while making a point on how infuriatingly uneducated they are.

While Burna's recent outbursts have all been deleted. It leaves many wondering why he chooses to disrespect Wizkid whom he claims is his friend and Davido in a bid to reply to a faceless fan on Twitter.

