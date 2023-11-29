Burna Boy sounds like a Jamaican in my song - Busta Rhymes

Busta made his assertation during the latest episode of the Shopping for Sneakers podcast, which he guest starred on. He stressed that Burna Boy went off on the track and sounded completely different, in a good way.

“The original beat Pharrell produced for me and Burna Boy’s song Roboshotta was a different beat. Burna Boy sounds crazy on the song, right? Burna sounded like he was from Jamaica on the song," said the rapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time the rapper has commended Burna Boy within the past week, previously he described working with the Nigerian as one of the most incredible experiences ever; applauding his focus and speed while working.

He said, "Working with Burna Boy was one of the most incredible experiences I had in my life. Because he's fast, efficient and very clear. When he knows what he's gonna do, he ain't wasting no time. And he's super dangerously cold with it.

"And I'm like I've got some shit I wanna play you too, so I'm playing him the album and about four songs and the third one Roboshotta and he was like, 'Hey yo, what's that' that's the song Pharell did for me. So I played two more songs, played about five songs. So we talking and drinking some juice and everything was perfection."