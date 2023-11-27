ADVERTISEMENT
Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Safe to assume that Busta Rhymes would love to work with Burna another time.

Busta Rhymes likes that Burna Boy is fast and efficient

The icon spoke on the African giant while guest starring on the Capital Xtra Podcast, calling his collaboration with Burna Boy one of the most incredible experiences ever.

Burna recently featured in a track Roboshotta from Busta Rhymes' latest album, Blockbusta, and he has described the Nigerian as focused and fast while working.

"Working with Burna Boy was one of the most incredible experiences I had in my life. Because he's fast, efficient and very clear. When he knows what he's gonna do, he ain't wasting no time. And he's super dangerously cold with it," he began.

Busta Rhymes went on to narrate how their collaboration came to be, stating that it was pretty laid back as they sat and drank juice as he played Burna the tracks on the playlist, after which he chose the track.

He continued, "And I'm like I've got some shit I wanna play you too, so I'm playing him the album and about four songs and the third one Roboshotta and he was like, 'Hey yo, what's that' that's the song Pharell did for me. So I played two more songs, played about five songs. So we talking and drinking some juice and everything was perfection."

The rap legend's support for the singer did not just start, he has previously shown support for Burna Boy. Back in July 2023 he congratulated the singer on selling out the Citi Field Stadium in New York.

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

