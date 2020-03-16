On March 13, 2020, Glasbonbury Festival announced the line-up and released the manifest for its 50th edition. The line-up sees Nigeria's Burna Boy and Seun Kuti alongside global superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and more.

When the announcement was made via Instagram, it came with a caveat, "So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020. ⁣⁣

"As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣

"As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May. In the meantime we post this with much love to all. ⁣"

Seun Kuti was billed to perform at Coachella 2020 before it was postponed till October 2020 due to the threat of coronavirus. Burna Boy also performed at the 2019 Coachella and the 2020 BRIT Awards.

What is Glastonbury?

It is the is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, in England. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts. Leading pop and rock artists have headlined, alongside thousands of others appearing on smaller stages and performance areas.