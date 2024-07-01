Burna Boy sets African Spotify record for opening day streams for a solo song

In another record-making feat, the Grammy winner's latest song 'Higher' has set a new record for the highest opening day streams for a solo single on Spotify Nigeria.

According to chart publication TurnTable Charts, Burna Boy's 'Higher' garnered 530,792 streams on Spotify Nigeria in its first full day of release which places it above the previous opening day record for a solo song set by Wizkid's 'Diamond' which tallied 518K streams.

Similarly, Burna Boy's 'Higher' set a new record for most opening day streams for a solo song by an African artist. According to music chart news platform Chart data, the Nigerian superstar surpassed the previous African record he set with his 2023 Grammy-nominated single 'City Boy'.

Burna Boy's latest feat is a testament to his status as a global superstar whose music is breaking new ground for African artists.