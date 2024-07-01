ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy sets African Spotify record for opening day streams for a solo song

In another record-making feat, the Grammy winner's latest song 'Higher' has set a new record for the highest opening day streams for a solo single on Spotify Nigeria.

According to chart publication TurnTable Charts, Burna Boy's 'Higher' garnered 530,792 streams on Spotify Nigeria in its first full day of release which places it above the previous opening day record for a solo song set by Wizkid's 'Diamond' which tallied 518K streams.

Similarly, Burna Boy's 'Higher' set a new record for most opening day streams for a solo song by an African artist. According to music chart news platform Chart data, the Nigerian superstar surpassed the previous African record he set with his 2023 Grammy-nominated single 'City Boy'.

Burna Boy's latest feat is a testament to his status as a global superstar whose music is breaking new ground for African artists.

Burna Boy has been in a record-making mood all year with the latest being his historic sold-out concert at the London stadium where he became the first African artist to sell out the venue twice and also the first to headline two stadium concerts in the UK.

Burna Boy also recently set a new record for the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States, as well as, the record for the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Canada.

