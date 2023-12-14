ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy releases colourful visuals for 'Giza' featuring Seyi Vibez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy shares music video for hit single 'Giza'.

Burna Boy releases colourful visuals for 'Giza' featuring Seyi Vibez [gettyimages]
Burna Boy releases colourful visuals for 'Giza' featuring Seyi Vibez [gettyimages]

Directed by the visionary TG Omori, this music video is not just an artistic expression but a seismic cultural event.

Burna Boy's 'Giza' is a vibrant anthem that seamlessly melds his distinctive style with the dynamic charisma of Seyi Vibez. It's an exciting force of rhythm, vocals, and visuals that encapsulate the very essence of Afro-fusion artistry.

As Burna Boy's star continues to ascend on the international stage, 'Giza' stands as a mark of his place as a star both at home and abroad. The single which is off his Grammy-nominated seventh album 'I Told Them' has enjoyed a warm reception in Nigeria as Burna Boy again showcases his ability to brilliantly morph across different genres.

Burna Boy's long-term friend and hip-hop star Phyno makes a guest appearance in the music video that serves as a cultural collision that will resonate far beyond the realms of music.

In a historic achievement, Burna Boy has been named the most streamed African artist worldwide on Apple Music in 2023 and holds the title of the most Streamed Artist in Sub-Saharan Africa on YouTube with 2.5+ billion streams.

The megastar also made history with his four 2024 Grammy nominations as he becomes the first Nigerian to garner 10 nominations as well as the first to have four albums nominated consecutively. Similarly, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian to be nominated outside the global categories after he earned a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' feat 21 Savage.

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy releases colourful visuals for 'Giza' featuring Seyi Vibez

Burna Boy releases colourful visuals for 'Giza' featuring Seyi Vibez

