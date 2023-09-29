Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

In the list of the most streamed Nigerian artists of all time on Apple Music, international megastar Burna Boy tops the list.

The Grammy-winning hitmaker has enjoyed a speedy ascension to the top since breaking into the international scene in 2018.

Here are the top 5 biggest Nigerian artists of all time on Apple Music.

Burna Boy

The number one (No. 1) most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music, has smashed record after record with his blockbuster albums, and his latest was no exception: 'I Told Them'... not only broke the African record for first-week streams but also topped the albums chart in 69 countries simultaneously worldwide, a new record for the genre.

Wizkid

The Grammy winner still holds the record for the most-streamed African song of all time with 'Essence' featuring Tems, which has reached the Daily Top 100 in more than 100 countries worldwide and continues to reach the charts three years after its release.

Davido

Africa's foremost hitmaker, Davido enjoyed a record-breaking release with his 2022 album Timeless which shattered multiple streaming records on Apple Music. He continues to be a force to be reckoned with as his hit single 'Unavailable' is enjoying international success.

Rema

The superstar has had one of the biggest songs of the summer on Apple Music worldwide with the Afrobeats hit 'Calm Down,' which now holds the record for the African single with the longest run in the top 15 of the Global Daily Top 100.

Asake