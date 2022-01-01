RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

In the spirit of new beginnings, the African Giant ended his beef with Davido

Burna Boy, the Nigerian music superstar has now quashed his outstanding beef with fellow music superstar, Davido. In a not so cryptic post that Burna posted on his Instagram page, he let his fans know that he no longer has any outstanding issues with Davido during an end of year series of posts that the musician used to address his fans after he had addressed the issues regarding Shatta Wale’s outburst against Nigerian musicians that has now gone viral on social media.

Burna Boy’s statement said “FYI I have no issues with David, we good now.”. He then continued to explain that “David wasn’t tryna 1 0n 1 me but we figured it out. 2022 all of us must love ourselves by force.”. This will bring some much needed respite to fans of both artistes who have often wondered what the cause of the issue between both artists was without ever really finding out.

With this new development, fans can now expect interaction between the two artists who have not been on friendly terms for quite some time with the only time Davido addressed it being on the interview he had with Ebuka on his YouTube show Black Box Interview.

