ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has reacted to the news of the death of South African superstar rapper AKA who passed on 10th February 2023.

Burna Boy, AKA
Burna Boy, AKA

Details: On Thursday, 16th February 2023, Burna Boy took to his Instagram story to share his shock at the death of South African rapper AKA who was killed in Durban South Africa on his birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Burna Boy described the news as shocking and sad as it took him out of a positive mood. Burna Boy went further to say that while he wasn't cordial with AKA, he never wanted him dead.

Burna Boy's Instagram Story Febrauary 16, 2023
Burna Boy's Instagram Story Febrauary 16, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

The Grammy winner further shared that he hopes the authorities apprehends those who killed the late rapper even as he hopes he rests in peace albeit that they didn't share a cordial relationship before his death.

Burna Boy and AKA famously collaborated on the hit single 'All Eyez On Me' which won a MAMA award for Best Hip Hop. The duo also appeared on 'Paid' by South African rapper Da Les and on 'Special Someone' by Ghanaian superstar rapper Sarkodie.

While it was unclear when and why the two fell out, they had a Twitter spat after AKA tweeted about how he despised South Africa's Bafana Bafana always losing to Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Burna Boy's Instagram Story February 16, 2023
Burna Boy's Instagram Story February 16, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Burial details: Until his death, AKA was one of Africa's most celebrated rappers who had many awards and hundreds of millions in streams to his name. He is set to be buried on Saturday, 18th February 2023 at a private burial in South Africa. There will also be a memorial in his honor on Friday, 17th February 2023.

His family has also announced that his upcoming album 'Mass Country' which is due on February 24, 2023, will be released as scheduled.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Jay Z

Billboard, Vibe rank Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time