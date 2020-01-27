Nigerian music star Burna Boy lost out in the World Music Album category of the 2020 Grammys to Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy grabbed his first-ever Grammys’ nomination with his fourth album 'African Giant'. Other albums nominated include Gece by Altin Gün, What Heat by Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley, Celia by Angelique Kidjo and Fanm D'Ayiti by Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet.

It was Beninese and African music icon Angelique Kidjo who the category at the 2020 Grammy Awards which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January, 26, 2020.

Angelique Kidjo has won her fourth Grammy award (Grammys) Twitter

This is Kidjo’s fourth win in the category and also her fourth Grammy win overall.

During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to Burna Boy; “this is for Burna Boy,” she said.

“Burna Boy is among those young artistes that come from Africa that is changing the away our continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music.”

She also gave an audience-rousing performance of ‘Afrika’ during the 62nd GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony.