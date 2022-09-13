RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy leads Spotify Nigeria top artists list for August 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

The African Giant Burna Boy has emerged as the number one artist on Spotify Nigeria for the month of August 2022. This comes off the back of the stellar performance of his recently released album 'Love, Damini'.

Burna Boy

Details: Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy has topped the list of the most streamed artists on Spotify Nigerian for the month of August. Buoyed by the release of his 6th album 'Love, Damini', Burna Boy enjoyed the largest market share of streams on Spotify Nigeria in August.

The role of 'Last Last': Burna Boy's emergence as the most streamed artist for the month of August on Spotify Nigeria is largely owed to his hit single 'Last Last'. Since its release in May 2022, 'Last Last' has continued to rise in popularity across different countries and continents. The single recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify which made Burna Boy the first African artist to have a solo song pass 100 million streams on Spotify.

Other Artists on the list: Other artists that round up the top 5 artists on Spotify Nigeria for the month of august are:

Asake comes in at number 2 after extending his 2022 run with 'Terminator'. Fireboy is at number 3 after releasing his fourth studio album 'Playboy' in August. Davido comes in at number mostly due to his appearance on Pheelz's 'Electricity' which added tangible streams to his already extensive collection of hits which still draws streams daily. Rounding up the top 5 is Omah Lay who released his debut album 'Boy Alone' in July 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
