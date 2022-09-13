Burna Boy leads Spotify Nigeria top artists list for August 2022

The role of 'Last Last': Burna Boy's emergence as the most streamed artist for the month of August on Spotify Nigeria is largely owed to his hit single 'Last Last'. Since its release in May 2022, 'Last Last' has continued to rise in popularity across different countries and continents. The single recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify which made Burna Boy the first African artist to have a solo song pass 100 million streams on Spotify.

