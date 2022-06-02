RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy is the best songwriter in Nigeria - Victony makes solid claim

In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Victony named Burna Boy the best songwriter in Nigeria.

In his latest 'One on One' interview with Pulse Nigeria, the Nigerian singer and songwriter discussed his experiences over the years, as well as how he collaborated with Mayorkun on his 2021 hit song 'Holy Father.'

Victony discussed songwriting in the interview, addressing Omah Lay's claim of being the best songwriter in Nigeria and listing his top five songwriters in Nigeria.

Talking about why he replied Omah Lay's tweet declaring himself the best songwriter with an emoji, Victony said, "I mean, shoutout to Omah Lay mehn. He is really dope. I am a fan of Omah Lay but saying he cannot be touched. That's where I disagree. It didn't even come from a point of view of 'Oh I'm better than him' no! I mean there are just great songwriters. We have Lojay, Buju. we have Ruger..."

When asked to name his top 5 songwriters in Nigeria, Victony claimed Burna Boy is the best songwriter. Answering the question, he said, "The names I'm calling right now. First Burna Boy of course. Burna, Lojay, Omah Lay, Buju, and there is Fireboy." He also agreed to being one of the best songwriters in Nigeria.

