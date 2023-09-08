Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has earned seven nods for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Recommended articles
On September 8, 2023, the BET announced the nominations for the 2023 BET Hip Hop awards.
Burna Boy was the surprise artist on the list as he had seven nominations including the Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage.
The hitmaker who recently released his 7th album 'I Told Them' was also nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, and Hustler of the Year.
Cardi B and 21 Savage tops the nominations list with 12 nods each followed by Drake who earned 9 nominations and Burna Boy & DJ Khalid who are tied at 7 nominations.
The 2023 BET Awards will be taped in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will premiere on BET one week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Hip-hop artist of the year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Glorilla
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the year
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players,” Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip hop album of the year
- Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla
- Coi, Coi Leray
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
- Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
- Jackman, Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best hip-hop video
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Best collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact track
- “30,” Nas
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- “Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
- “Champions,” NLE Choppa
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
- “Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best duo or group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best live performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best breakthrough hip-hop artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the year
- Atl Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London On Da Track
- Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video director of the year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
Best hip-hop platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please
- Drink Champs
- Hiphop Dx
- Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: best featured verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Best international flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng