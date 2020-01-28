On January 26, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy lost the Grammy Award for Best World Music Album to Beninise legend, Angelique Kidjo and her critically-acclaimed album, Celia.

After a few hours of no social media activity by Burna Boy - who didn't even post a picture of himself at the Grammy Awards - he has congratulated Angelique Kidjo on her win. A few hours ago, he took to his Twitter account to express his excitement at Angelique Kidjo's win.

He wrote that, "I love you forever @angeliquekidjo and every single person that rooted for me, I don’t take any of it lightly! The world get ready cause we’re all coming! #FOOTONNECK2020." During a Breakfast Club interview on Power 105.1, New York, Burna Boy said that he personally sought out Angelique Kidjo for his Grammy-nominated album, African Giant.

In the same breath, the self-acclaimed 'African Giant' also commiserated with Kobe Bryant's family. He wrote, "If I wasn’t doing music I would have played basketball, and it’s all because of Kobe! We’ve lost a legend and our hearts are breaking! Prayers up for his family #ripkobeandgianna."

During her acceptance speech, Angelique Kidjo also gave Burna Boy a shout-out. In the end, it's all love, respect and mutual support.