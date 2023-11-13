ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy congratulates Davido, Olamide, other Africans on Grammy nominations

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy congratulates fellow 2023 Grammy nominees.

Burna Boy congratulates African artists on Grammy nominations
Burna Boy congratulates African artists on Grammy nominations

Recommended articles

In the recently announced 2024 Grammy nominations list, Nigerian superstars Davido, Olamide, Asake, and Ayra Starr were all nominated alongside Burna Boy and South African singer Tyla.

In the maiden category of the African Song Performance award, Burna Boy's 'City Boy' off his 2023 album 'I Told Them' was nominated alongside Asake & Olamide's 'Amapiano', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys, and Tyla's 'Water'.

Burna Boy was the highest nominated Nigerian with a record-setting four nominations including Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage, Best Global Music Performance for 'Alone', and Best Global Album for 'I Told Them'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy has now taken to his social media account to express his gratitude to the Grammys for the recognition while also congratulating his fellow African nominees whom he describes as talented.

"Once more, my deepest gratitude to the Grammy Academy for this incredible honor. A HUGE congrats to the talented African artists who were nominated alongside me. The true win lies in sharing these moments with you all at my shows and expressing it through my music," the post reads.

The 2024 Grammy Awards is set to be held on February 5, 2024, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles USA.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My dad's wife is not telling the truth about his bank account - Mr Ibu's son

My dad's wife is not telling the truth about his bank account - Mr Ibu's son

Here are the 45 records that can be broken by in 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Here are the 45 records that can be broken by in 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Burna Boy congratulates Davido, Olamide, other Africans on Grammy nominations

Burna Boy congratulates Davido, Olamide, other Africans on Grammy nominations

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' gets nominated for Rose d’Or award

Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' gets nominated for Rose d’Or award

3 major announcements from African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023

3 major announcements from African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023

Office horror 'Egun' moves theatrical release date forward

Office horror 'Egun' moves theatrical release date forward

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

The full list of winners at the 2023 MTV EMAs

Rema wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 MTV EMAs [ Full Winners List]

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols