Burna Boy congratulates Davido, Olamide, other Africans on Grammy nominations

In the recently announced 2024 Grammy nominations list, Nigerian superstars Davido, Olamide, Asake, and Ayra Starr were all nominated alongside Burna Boy and South African singer Tyla.

In the maiden category of the African Song Performance award, Burna Boy's 'City Boy' off his 2023 album 'I Told Them' was nominated alongside Asake & Olamide's 'Amapiano', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys, and Tyla's 'Water'.

Burna Boy was the highest nominated Nigerian with a record-setting four nominations including Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage, Best Global Music Performance for 'Alone', and Best Global Album for 'I Told Them'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy has now taken to his social media account to express his gratitude to the Grammys for the recognition while also congratulating his fellow African nominees whom he describes as talented.

"Once more, my deepest gratitude to the Grammy Academy for this incredible honor. A HUGE congrats to the talented African artists who were nominated alongside me. The true win lies in sharing these moments with you all at my shows and expressing it through my music," the post reads.