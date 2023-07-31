Burna Boy breaks Spotify debut record with latest single 'Big 7'

In another giant stride, Burna Boy has broken the opening day record by a Nigerian artist on Spotify with his latest single 'Big 7'.

The rap single garnered 841,000 streams in its opening 24 hours to surpass the Nigerian record of 789,000 streams held by Davido's 'Over Dem'.

Burna Boy's 'Big 7' comes off the back of his first release of 2023 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' which holds the record for the third highest opening day streams by a Nigerian song on Spotify with 730,000 streams.

Burna Boy's latest stride is easily reconcilable with his profile as the leading digital Nigerian artist globally as he's the most streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and Audiomack.