Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Today, October 5th, 2022, Nigeria's standard music data provider, Turntable Charts, announced Burna Boy as the most streamed artist across Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, and YouTube via their verified Twitter handle. This comes just days after Apple Music revealed the all-time metric for Nigerian artists' performance on their platform.

Burna Boy is Nigeria's most streamed artist on Apple Music across all credits, according to the company.

Turntable Charts' new publication confirms this, and also names Burna Boy as the most streamed Nigerian artist on other platforms such as Boomplay, Audiomack, Spotify, and Youtube.

The implication: