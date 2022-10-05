RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Onyema Courage

The African Giant, Damini Ogulu also known Burna Boy has been declared the all-time most streamed artiste in the world by Turntable Charts.

Today, October 5th, 2022, Nigeria's standard music data provider, Turntable Charts, announced Burna Boy as the most streamed artist across Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, and YouTube via their verified Twitter handle. This comes just days after Apple Music revealed the all-time metric for Nigerian artists' performance on their platform.

Burna Boy is Nigeria's most streamed artist on Apple Music across all credits, according to the company.

Turntable Charts' new publication confirms this, and also names Burna Boy as the most streamed Nigerian artist on other platforms such as Boomplay, Audiomack, Spotify, and Youtube.

At most recently, the music industry was a numbers game. With this new achievement, the African Giant, Burna Boy, has become Nigeria's biggest export, despite the fact that the majority of his streaming songs are not from Nigeria.

