BUJU thrills fans in London as he kick-starts his 'Sorry I'm Late' tour

The concert definitely got fans worldwide talking about his musicianship. It also had some artists thrilling the fans. Bella Shmurda was one of the artists who entertained the crowd with his song ‘Cash App’.

A fan who was present at the concert went on her Instagram story to shower praises on the singer, she said; “BUJU is an exceptional artist and performer. After his beautiful performance at Wizkid's concert he came today and smashed it at his own concert”.

Pulse Nigeria

The London concert came just days after he got nominated for the prestigious Grammy awards following his feature on Wizkid's Made In Lagos Album: Deluxe Edition which was nominated for Best Global Music Album.

Days later, he also went ahead to have his first taste at performing to over 20,000 audiences at Wizkids Day 1 O2 Arena concert. He went ahead to express his gratitude to fans for singing his songs back to back and to Wizkid for giving him the platform.

BUJU had earlier gone on Instagram to announce his Lagos concert which has gotten both fans and other artists excited as his songs have been enjoyed across the board. Popular musician Wizkid showed support to the young king as he commented; “Inside!!!”. A fan @youfoundjoy_ commented; “Because of you, I must be in Lagos on 22nd”.

Pulse Nigeria

The concert is set to be on the 22nd December at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos and is packaged by Achievas Entertainment. Daniel Cole Chiori, one of the directors of Achievas Entertainment said, “BUJU is such a talented musician and he has shown his worth with the songs he has dropped and we are glad to partner with him to showcase a bit of his talent to the world”.

It would be recorded that BUJU has had an amazing 2021 as he has been featured in some works of artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Timaya, Basketmouth, Ladipoe amongst others and has continuously outworked himself on every single he has released.

Tickets are fast selling on the Abegg app.

----