BudxUncovered: Uyo latest to bear witness as Budweiser looks for Naija’s next music superstar.

He beat out other upcoming acts like Apete, Derry Black, Lixlaw, Lord Dami and Marshall Muze, and becomes the fourth winner overall from the Regional Stages. He will advance to the Grand Finale in Lagos on September 23.

Following his announcement, Teni Makanaki shut down the show with an unforgettable performance, and even gifted a fan ₦1million, capping the night in style.

The Uyo event came a week after the Regional Stage in Asaba, Delta was lit up by BNXN FKA Buju, at D’Echo Exclusive. BNXN’s performance thrilled the audience, on a night when aspiring superstar, Dreay Picasso came out on top against five others — Ayomide Ade, Santorini, Spectre, Yoyo Ovi, and Zaya — and noted his win was the ‘perfect birthday gift’. He'll face off against Niieedo and the winners from Enugu (Smart Asante) & Port Harcourt (Calian) in the Grand Finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Smart Asante from the Enugu Regionals should provide stiff competition for the others, as his performance got everyone in the venue off their feet, screaming his name and singing along to his music.

Meanwhile, Calian showed off his vocal range in Port Harcourt to the enjoyment of the crowd, and the Grand Finale is shaping up to be a showstopper – even with two Regional Stages in Calabar and Lagos yet to happen.

BudxUncovered is the platform launched by international beer brand, Budweiser, aimed at giving Nigeria upcoming talent a Stage to showcase their talent, and a chance to perform live in Las Vegas, USA.

Thousands of aspiring Nigerian musicians participated but only 36 will be shortlisted for the Regional Stages, from where six will be decided for the Grand Finale, and one will emerge to take the Global Stage in Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Budweiser BudxUncovered campaign launched in July, calling Nigerian upcoming talent to take the Stage but entries have now closed as the Regional Stages reaches its conclusion.

Follow Budweiser on Instagram @budweisernigeria, Twitter @BudweiserNG, and Facebook @Budweiser to stay up-to-date and get information about BudxUncovered and much more.

_----_