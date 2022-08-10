Details: AQ and Brymo earlier recently announced that they will be releasing a joint album and the news was well received by music fans and stakeholders.
Brymo & AQ hold listening party for highly anticipated joint album
Nigerian award-winning rapper AQ and sensational vocalist, songwriter, and performing artist Brymo have held a listening party for their highly anticipated joint album.
The album titled 'ETHOS' is a joint effort by the two veteran artists who are distinguished for their artistic depth, intellect, and fearlessness with their music.
In preparation for the album which is set to be released on Friday, August 12th, 2022, the duo held an exclusive listening party where they hosted their peers, music critics, the media, and a handful of fans.
The listening party offered the attendance a privilege to listen to 'ETHOS' with Brymo and AQ providing an insight into the ideas that drive the project.
The listening party which lasted nearly two hours offered a robust discussion about the project and prepared the minds of the attendees about the project that he set to define collaborative efforts in Nigeria.
What to expect from 'ETHOS': Listeners who follow Brymo and AQ's music can appreciate the detail and deliberate nature of their music. In 'ETHOS', their talents combine to offer a philosophical musing into life, loss, and love.
