Brymo & AQ hold listening party for highly anticipated joint album

The album titled 'ETHOS' is a joint effort by the two veteran artists who are distinguished for their artistic depth, intellect, and fearlessness with their music.

In preparation for the album which is set to be released on Friday, August 12th, 2022, the duo held an exclusive listening party where they hosted their peers, music critics, the media, and a handful of fans.

The listening party offered the attendance a privilege to listen to 'ETHOS' with Brymo and AQ providing an insight into the ideas that drive the project.

The listening party which lasted nearly two hours offered a robust discussion about the project and prepared the minds of the attendees about the project that he set to define collaborative efforts in Nigeria.