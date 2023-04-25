The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rap superstar Tion Wayne has delighted fans as he distributes clothing items to fans on the streets.

Tion Wayne
Tion Wayne

Recommended articles

In the video posted online, the rapper can be seen opening a box filled with clothes and sharing the clothes with random people in a Lagos community. The acts have put smiles on the faces of fans who struggled to pick the packaged tracksuits in the box.

This is not the first time the Ondo State-born Tion Wayne will be hitting the streets of Lagos. In 2022, he took to the streets with British rapper Arrdee as part of the content for their video shoot for their song '24 Hours in Lagos'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tion Wayne was one of the performers at Davido's 'The Timeless Experience' concert in Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos. The concert was his first performance in Nigeria in close to a year as he made a grand comeback by thrilling fans with performances of the songs from his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Adekunle Gold offsets debt for robbed hair vendor

Adekunle Gold offsets debt for robbed hair vendor

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

Fans gift Kanaga Jnr new Benz, ₦‎4.7m, 56 gift boxes for 24th birthday

Fans gift Kanaga Jnr new Benz, ₦‎4.7m, 56 gift boxes for 24th birthday

British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets

British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Don Jazzy, Wizkid

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

Davido

Davido confirms upcoming release of 'Timeless' deluxe

Portable, Goya Menor

'I am bigger than you,' Portable replies Goya Menor