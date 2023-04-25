British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets
Rap superstar Tion Wayne has delighted fans as he distributes clothing items to fans on the streets.
In the video posted online, the rapper can be seen opening a box filled with clothes and sharing the clothes with random people in a Lagos community. The acts have put smiles on the faces of fans who struggled to pick the packaged tracksuits in the box.
This is not the first time the Ondo State-born Tion Wayne will be hitting the streets of Lagos. In 2022, he took to the streets with British rapper Arrdee as part of the content for their video shoot for their song '24 Hours in Lagos'.
Tion Wayne was one of the performers at Davido's 'The Timeless Experience' concert in Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos. The concert was his first performance in Nigeria in close to a year as he made a grand comeback by thrilling fans with performances of the songs from his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.
