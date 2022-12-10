Brillsta - One Life (The EP) + Akuna video.

Brillsta opens this body of work with the very catchy 'Akuna', talking about money and loyalty with regard to his woman. The song, which also arrives with a new video, makes such a lovely project intro.

He moves on to 'One Life', an enjoyable groove with Brillsta basically telling you to live your life. 'Moment' followed before 'Tonight' and 'Jeje', another sweet tune that encapsulates the importance of hustle and the success that comes with it.

'Yes of Course' closes the curtains on a very exciting body of work by Brillsta, with a bonus track chipped in via a previously released single 'One Hundred'.

The 'One Life' EP further proves Brillsta's incredible talent and knack for new sounds, with a project that totally defies musical physics. With the festivities kicking in, it comes at a perfect time as there's definitely a song for everyone on the 'One Life' EP.

