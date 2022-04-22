RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BOJ continues to shine in new album 'Gbagada Express'

Onyema Courage

BOJ is back with a new album tagged 'Gbagada Express'.

BOJ Gbagada Express album cover art
BOJ Gbagada Express album cover art

Artist: BOJ

Album Title: Gbagada Express

Genre: Alté, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop

Date of Release: April 22, 2022

Producer: TBD

Length: 42 minutes 22 seconds

Features: 20 - Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Shaybo, Buju, Fresh L, Darkovibes, Pretty Boy D-O, Kofi Jamar, Joey B, Moliy, Melissa, Teezee, Enny, Victony, Amaarae, Zamir, Davido, Mr Eazi, Obongjayar and Tiwa Savage.

Label: MOVES Recordings

Details/Takeaway: "GBAGADA EXPRESS ! IS OUT NOW !!!! ( please try and listen in order ) THANK YOU FOR WAITING LOVE YOU 💛🧡” says BOJ.

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

