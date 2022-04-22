Artist: BOJ
BOJ continues to shine in new album 'Gbagada Express'
BOJ is back with a new album tagged 'Gbagada Express'.
Album Title: Gbagada Express
Genre: Alté, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop
Date of Release: April 22, 2022
Producer: TBD
Album Art:
Length: 42 minutes 22 seconds
Features: 20 - Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Shaybo, Buju, Fresh L, Darkovibes, Pretty Boy D-O, Kofi Jamar, Joey B, Moliy, Melissa, Teezee, Enny, Victony, Amaarae, Zamir, Davido, Mr Eazi, Obongjayar and Tiwa Savage.
Label: MOVES Recordings
Details/Takeaway: "GBAGADA EXPRESS ! IS OUT NOW !!!! ( please try and listen in order ) THANK YOU FOR WAITING LOVE YOU 💛🧡” says BOJ.
