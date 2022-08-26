Artist: BNXN
BNXN drops sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97'
Afrobeats sensation BNXN has released his second EP he calls 'Bad Since '97'.
Album Title: Bad Since '97
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 25th, 2022
Producer: (Track 1 - DNZL, SAK PASE ), ( Track 2 - TSB), (Track 3 - Juls), (Track 4, 6 - SAK), (Track 5, 7 -BlaiseBeats), (Track 6, 7 - Steph)
Song Art:
Length: 21 minutes 25 Seconds
Features: TWO - Wizkid, Olamide
Label: T.Y.E/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: BNXN FKA Buju is one of Nigeria's finest singer whose melody trademark melody has made him the favorite artist for collaborations. His first EP didn't achieve the desired result and with his second attempt, he will be hoping make an impact.
