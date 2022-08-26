RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN drops sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation BNXN has released his second EP he calls 'Bad Since '97'.

BNXN - Bad Since '97
BNXN - Bad Since '97

Artist: BNXN

Album Title: Bad Since '97

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 25th, 2022

Producer: (Track 1 - DNZL, SAK PASE ), ( Track 2 - TSB), (Track 3 - Juls), (Track 4, 6 - SAK), (Track 5, 7 -BlaiseBeats), (Track 6, 7 - Steph)

Song Art:

BNXN - BAD SINCE 97 TRACKLIST
BNXN - BAD SINCE 97 TRACKLIST Pulse Nigeria

Length: 21 minutes 25 Seconds

Features: TWO - Wizkid, Olamide

Label: T.Y.E/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: BNXN FKA Buju is one of Nigeria's finest singer whose melody trademark melody has made him the favorite artist for collaborations. His first EP didn't achieve the desired result and with his second attempt, he will be hoping make an impact.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
