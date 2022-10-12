RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational rapper Blaqbonez has released his co-directed visuals for his new single 'Back In Uni'.

Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video
Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video

Artist: Blaqbonez

Read Also

Song Title: Back In Uni

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: October 12th, 2022

Video Director: Blaqbonez, Perliks

Length: 3 minutes 38 Seconds

Label: Chocolate City

Details/Takeaway: Blaqbonez is famous for having a humorous personality and in the music video for his latest song 'Back In Uni', he takes its to another level.

The music video has Blaqbonez comically cosplay different artists including Wizkid in 'Bad To Me', Ruger in 'Girlfriend, Ayra Starr in 'Rush', Asake's famous church scene in 'Bandana', and Oxlade's famous Color Studio performance of 'Kulosa'.

In the colorful music video which he co-directed, Blaqbonez gate crash a wedding party of an ex before proceeding to adopt the personas of different artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Minnesota Annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Mohbad, Naira Marley

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Steve Osagie

Condolences pour in as Nigerian Entertainment industry mourns Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie