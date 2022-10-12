Artist: Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'
Sensational rapper Blaqbonez has released his co-directed visuals for his new single 'Back In Uni'.
Song Title: Back In Uni
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: October 12th, 2022
Video Director: Blaqbonez, Perliks
Length: 3 minutes 38 Seconds
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: Blaqbonez is famous for having a humorous personality and in the music video for his latest song 'Back In Uni', he takes its to another level.
The music video has Blaqbonez comically cosplay different artists including Wizkid in 'Bad To Me', Ruger in 'Girlfriend, Ayra Starr in 'Rush', Asake's famous church scene in 'Bandana', and Oxlade's famous Color Studio performance of 'Kulosa'.
In the colorful music video which he co-directed, Blaqbonez gate crash a wedding party of an ex before proceeding to adopt the personas of different artists.
