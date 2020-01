After a long wait, Nigerian afro-fusion artist, BlackMagic rleleases his third studio album, 'BlackMagic Version 3.0 (Starving Artist).'

The album, which is a follow-up to his sophomore LP, 'Version 2.0' comprises 13 tracks, and it includes previously released singles, 'No Need,' 'Bad Intentions' and 'Anything 4 Love' as well as vocal contributions from singer, Tems and rapper, BigBad.

BlackMagic releases third studio album, 'Version 3.0 (Starving Artist).' (Capitol Del Media)

Production is handled by Spax, Ikon, Xela and Bond.

