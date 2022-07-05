Binny Boy announces new project

Pulse Nigeria

“I see my music as a tool to send a message to people. A message of peace, hope, and inspiration. All of these elements have weighed in strongly in the new project. It is my own contribution to building a better society. As humans, we can never stop trying,” Binny Boy said.

As an artiste, Binny Boy has pooled together some form od followership both on and offline. His song, ‘Odo’ received massive airplay and recognition in the UK, pushing him to a person of interest in the music industry. Binny Boy quickly followed this up with ‘Saturday’ which cemented his place as someone to watch out for, gaining buzz throughout the summer of 2019 in the UK and Nigeria.

Binny Boy is currently signed to and co-owns Luminary Vision Records, a label that has grown to be a beacon for independent artists who want to take their music to the next level.

In 2021, Binny Boy released ‘Summer After Lockdown’ a compilation of his thoughts and feelings throughout the lockdown of 2020. So far, his biggest songs are ‘Nonokuno’ and ‘Flavour’ with over 100k views on the streaming platform, YouTube, off the ‘Summer After Lockdown’ project.

Binny Boy’s dream has always been to be a musician. A singer, songwriter, audio engineer & business mogul, Binny Boy started his musical journey at the age of 15 along with his friends.

