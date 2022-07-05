RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Binny Boy announces new project

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBinnyBoy - Since February 14, 2019, when he made a re-entry into the Nigerian and the global music scene with ‘Odo’ a serenade to a reluctant love interest, budding superstar, Ubin T. Mackson, now known as “Binny Boy” has not slowed down his trajectory.

Binny Boy
Binny Boy

Riding on the public appeal his music has garnered so far, the Taraba State-born artiste has hinted that he is set to release a new project, details of which he said he is keeping close to his chest. Tentatively titled ‘Ma Laide’ or ‘Pop to your Speaker’, the singer stated that the new project draws from his emotions; pain, joy, sorrow, losses, and conscious growth.

Recommended articles
Binny Boy announces new project
Binny Boy announces new project Pulse Nigeria
Binny Boy announces new project
Binny Boy announces new project Pulse Nigeria

“I see my music as a tool to send a message to people. A message of peace, hope, and inspiration. All of these elements have weighed in strongly in the new project. It is my own contribution to building a better society. As humans, we can never stop trying,” Binny Boy said.

As an artiste, Binny Boy has pooled together some form od followership both on and offline. His song, ‘Odo’ received massive airplay and recognition in the UK, pushing him to a person of interest in the music industry. Binny Boy quickly followed this up with ‘Saturday’ which cemented his place as someone to watch out for, gaining buzz throughout the summer of 2019 in the UK and Nigeria.

Binny Boy announces new project
Binny Boy announces new project Pulse Nigeria
Binny Boy announces new project
Binny Boy announces new project Pulse Nigeria

Binny Boy is currently signed to and co-owns Luminary Vision Records, a label that has grown to be a beacon for independent artists who want to take their music to the next level.

Binny Boy announces new project
Binny Boy announces new project Pulse Nigeria

In 2021, Binny Boy released ‘Summer After Lockdown’ a compilation of his thoughts and feelings throughout the lockdown of 2020. So far, his biggest songs are ‘Nonokuno’ and ‘Flavour’ with over 100k views on the streaming platform, YouTube, off the ‘Summer After Lockdown’ project.

Binny Boy announces new project
Binny Boy announces new project Pulse Nigeria

Binny Boy’s dream has always been to be a musician. A singer, songwriter, audio engineer & business mogul, Binny Boy started his musical journey at the age of 15 along with his friends.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBinnyBoy

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simi named as latest Spotify Equal Africa artist

Simi named as latest Spotify Equal Africa artist

DJ Tunez teases new single that features Wizkid

DJ Tunez teases new single that features Wizkid

Binny Boy announces new project

Binny Boy announces new project

10 Songs slept on in the first half of 2022

10 Songs slept on in the first half of 2022

Falz's 'Bahd' had roll-out, strategy and marketing problems, not exactly a music problem [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Falz's 'Bahd' had roll-out, strategy and marketing problems, not exactly a music problem [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

Tik Tok star Raybekah drops highly anticipated single 'Ex Boyfriend'

Tik Tok star Raybekah drops highly anticipated single 'Ex Boyfriend'

Burna Boy promises daily teasers of new album

Burna Boy promises daily teasers of new album

Ema Edosio’s 2nd feature film ‘Otiti’ confirmed for Brazil premiere

Ema Edosio’s 2nd feature film ‘Otiti’ confirmed for Brazil premiere

Trending

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Love, Damini Track list

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Chris Brown, Davido

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton