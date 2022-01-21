Binance becomes official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 7

The seventh season of Nigerian Idol kicked off with a series of auditions with the musical contestants judged based on their creativity, strength of voice and stage performances. After multiple audition rounds, 50 contestants proceeded to ‘Theatre Week’ and subsequently, 10 contestants were picked for the live performances which will air on Dstv and Gotv platforms. The show will commence on February 6, 2022 and will be hosted by popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa.

Emmanuel Babalola, Director of Binance Africa said: “In a world of diversity, music scales through differences and unites people of contrasting backgrounds. As such, it is a thrilling opportunity to sponsor the popular musical competition, Nigerian Idol as it is another step in our efforts to drive the mainstream adoption of crypto. Nigerian music continues to take centre stage globally and it's never been a more exciting time to support this."

As part of its mission to drive blockchain adoption and enable greater access to financial services for the world’s unbanked, Binance has provided free crypto education classes to over 541,000 Africans since 2020 - on topics ranging from user protection to building a career in blockchain. Binance is also sponsoring the biggest football tournament in Africa, the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (AFCON 2021), which kicked off on January 9 2022, in Cameroon.

The Nigerian Idol season 7 will end on Sunday, May 22, 2022 with the winner taking N50 million worth of prizes.

About

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

