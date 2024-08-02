Award-winning sensation Bien teams up with Adekunle Gold for new single

This electrifying song is the focus track on the deluxe version of Bien’s brand new album, 'Alusa, Why Are You Topless,' and is set to be the summer anthem across all continents.

‘Wahala’ (meaning trouble/drama in Nigeria Pidgin English) is an explosion of sound, fusing a Kenyan-inspired drum pattern with South African log drum and infectious Nigerian percussion.

Produced by the talented Remy Baggins, the song is a celebration of beautiful women, guaranteed to get you moving, with a beat that is addictive, exciting, and dance-driven.

The collaboration of these top African talents has resulted in an ode to the continent, paying homage to sonics heard across Africa. The two kings emphasized how seamless the process was.

In the words of Bien, “Any time a King from the East meets a King from the West, it is ‘Wahala’ ”. Adekunle Gold reiterated this adding that, “Making this song with my brother was such an enjoyable process”.

Bien is one-quarter of the acclaimed Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol whose music has defined the East African pop scene for nearly a decade. ‘Alusa Why Are You Topless?’ his debut solo album, has already become an East African phenomenon, racking up over 70 million streams and dominating charts.

This deluxe edition featuring ‘Wahala’ boasts five new tracks, including collaborations with African superstars like Fally Ipupa and Rayvanny.

