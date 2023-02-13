ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 2023 Brits awards was held on Saturday, 11th February 2023 in London. The award which celebrates the landmark achievements in British music over the past year was hosted by comedian and TV host Mo Gilligan.

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy
Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Pop star Harrystyles was the biggest winner of the night as he took home 4 awards including the song of the year, artist of the year, and album of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy lost the international act if the year category to American music icon Beyoncé.

See full winners list below.

Song of the Year

  • Aitch & Ashanti - ‘Baby’
  • Cat Burns - ‘Go’
  • Dave - ‘Starlight’
  • Ed Sheeran & Elton John - ‘Merry Christmas’
  • Eliza Rose - ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
  • George Ezra - ‘Green Green Grass’
  • Harry Styles - ‘As It Was’ – winner
  • Lewis Capaldi - ‘Forget Me’
  • LF System - ‘Afraid To Feel
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - ‘Unholy’

New Artist

  • Kojey Radical
  • Mimi Webb
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet Leg – winner

Artist of the Year

  • Central Cee
  • Fred Again
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles – winner
  • Stormzy

Group of the Year

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Nova Twins
  • Wet Leg – winner

International Group of the Year

  • Blackpink
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • First Aid Kit
  • Fontaines D.C. – winners
  • Gabriels

Best Pop/R&B Act supported by Capital

  • Cat Burns
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles – winner
  • Sam Smith

Rock/Alternative Act

  • The 1975 – winner
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Nova Twins
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wet Leg

Dance Act

  • Becky Hill – winner
  • Bonobo
  • Calvin Harris
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

  • Aitch – winner
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carter
  • Stormzy

International Artist of the Year

  • Beyoncé – winner
  • Burna Boy
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

  • Beyoncé - ‘Break My Soul’ – winner
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - ‘Peru’
  • Encanto Movie - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
  • GAYLE - ‘abcdefu’
  • Jack Harlow - ‘First Class’
  • Lizzo - ‘About Damn Time’
  • Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - ‘Where Are You Now’
  • One Republic - ‘I Ain’t Worried’
  • Taylor Swift - ‘Anti-Hero’

Album of the Year

  • The 1975 - ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
  • Wet Leg - ‘Wet Leg’
  • Harry Styles - ‘Harry’s House’ – winner
  • Stormzy - ‘This Is What I Mean’
  • Fred Again - ‘Actual Life 3’
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Ebuka shakes tables during eviction show...as usual

'BBTitans': Ebuka shakes tables during eviction show...as usual

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023

'BBTitans': Jenni O and Mmeli bid show farewell on third eviction night

'BBTitans': Jenni O and Mmeli bid show farewell on third eviction night

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

'BBTitans': This week's Saturday night party is a show of class and excitement

'BBTitans': This week's Saturday night party is a show of class and excitement

Future Sounds Vol.41 featuring Yokinto, Lussh, Beekay, Angelika Belle, Kaestyle and more

Future Sounds Vol.41 featuring Yokinto, Lussh, Beekay, Angelika Belle, Kaestyle and more

Rexxie says his mom bought his first studio equipment

Rexxie says his mom bought his first studio equipment

Funke Akindele speaks about the heartbreaking demise of her mom

Funke Akindele speaks about the heartbreaking demise of her mom

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems

Why the Nigerian music industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male and female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000