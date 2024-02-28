Bella Shmurda to release new album on the 1 year memorial of Mohbad's passing

During the interview, Bella Shmurda shared that he plans to drop two projects in 2024 with the first being an EP which would be followed by an album that will be released in September.

Bella Shmurda also said that the album will be released on September 12, 2024, in honour of the late Streep Pop sensational and his friend Mohbad who sadly passed away on the same date in 2023.

Following Mohbad's passing in 2023, Bella Shmurda paid tribute to him with the single 'My Brother'.