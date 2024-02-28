ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Shmurda to release new album on the 1 year memorial of Mohbad's passing

Adeayo Adebiyi

Bella Shmurda's new album is a tribute to his late friend Mohbad.

Bella Shmurda will pay tribute to Mohbad with his new album
Bella Shmurda will pay tribute to Mohbad with his new album

During the interview, Bella Shmurda shared that he plans to drop two projects in 2024 with the first being an EP which would be followed by an album that will be released in September.

Bella Shmurda also said that the album will be released on September 12, 2024, in honour of the late Streep Pop sensational and his friend Mohbad who sadly passed away on the same date in 2023.

Following Mohbad's passing in 2023, Bella Shmurda paid tribute to him with the single 'My Brother'.

The EP titled 'Road To September 12' comes off the back of his 2023 EP 'DND' which had the singles 'Ara' and 'NSV' featuring Tiwa Savage.

After Mohbad's death, Nigerian artists recorded over 60 tribute songs in his honour. Bella Shmurda's tribute album to Mohbad is another notable addition that honours his legacy and impact in Nigerian music.

