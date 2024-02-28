I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

At the Tension Rave 2024, Bella Shmurda was filmed by WeTalkSound in a documentary that offers a glimpse into his personal life, exploring his journey to the top of the music industry, his experiences as a father, and his attraction to the city of Ibadan.

During the interview, Bella Shmurda talked about why he keeps returning to Ibadan every year. According to the Shmurda, Ibadan embraced him early in his career and gave him his first headline show and this made him fall in love with the city.

"I want to bring entertainment to Ibadan. I want people to know Ibadan," Bella Shmurda said ahead of the show at Polo Club.

Speaking on how he makes music and what inspired his music, Bella Shmurda shared that he has a very spiritual approach to music. He revealed before recording, he prays to God for inspiration and how this leads him to make prophetic music.

"I'm not just an artist. I do prophetic music and this will be more in 2024," he said about his music and what fans should expect from him.

In 2023, Bella Shmurda became a father and he said seeing his son inspired him to be one to be a father that left a legacy for his son.

"I don't want my son to grow up to say 'My father used to sing'. I want him to turn on the TV and see his father," Bella said about how the birth of his son motivated him to keep pushing for the top.

In the documentary, Bella Shmurda looked back at his journey and the struggle that led him to fame.

"I don steal keke before just to survive but thank God here I am today," Shmurda said in pidgin English before proceeding to dazzle the crowd in his sold-out show.

The documentary was directed, shot and edited by Feranmi Abiola for WeTalkSound Visuals. The script was crafted by Bamise Oyetayo and Isaac Nwanze, while Uchefunah Tochukwu and Dolapo Amusat serve as producer and executive producers, respectively.