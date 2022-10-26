Artist: Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'
Street-pop sensation Naira Marley has released his debut album 'Hypertension'.
Album Title: Hypertension
Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop
Date of Release: October 26th, 2022
Producers: Multiple Producers
Song Art:
Length: 43 minutes 58 seconds
Features: 8 - Phyno, Simi, Omah Lay, Backroad Gee, Popcaan, Not3, L.A.X, Victony
Label: Dangbana Republik
Details/Takeaway: Bella Shmurda is one of Afrobeats finest whose street-pop style has delivered multiple hits. For his debut album, he delivers 15 tracks the explores different topics while also documenting his sonic evolution and artistic growth. He recruits the help of Nigerian and international hit makers to deliver an album that he hopes will mark his elevation from fast-growing to star artist.
