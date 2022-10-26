RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Naira Marley has released his debut album 'Hypertension'.

Bella Shmurda - 'Hypertension'
Bella Shmurda - 'Hypertension'

Artist: Bella Shmurda

Read Also

Album Title: Hypertension

Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop

Date of Release: October 26th, 2022

Producers: Multiple Producers

Song Art:

Bella Shmurda - 'Hypertension'
Bella Shmurda - 'Hypertension' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 43 minutes 58 seconds

Features: 8 - Phyno, Simi, Omah Lay, Backroad Gee, Popcaan, Not3, L.A.X, Victony

Label: Dangbana Republik

Details/Takeaway: Bella Shmurda is one of Afrobeats finest whose street-pop style has delivered multiple hits. For his debut album, he delivers 15 tracks the explores different topics while also documenting his sonic evolution and artistic growth. He recruits the help of Nigerian and international hit makers to deliver an album that he hopes will mark his elevation from fast-growing to star artist.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'19 & Dangerous is a classic,' Ayra Starr says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as his Lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Island Blockparty & Spotify team up for 'Music Is Life'

Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'

Bella Shmurda drops debut album 'Hypertension'

Phyno previews upcoming single 'BBO'

Phyno previews upcoming single 'BBO'

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Rema releases visuals for single 'Dirty'

Rema releases visuals for single 'Dirty'

Chinyere Wilfred talks becoming Kessandu Anyanwu in new Showmax series 'Diiche'

Chinyere Wilfred talks becoming Kessandu Anyanwu in new Showmax series 'Diiche'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Laycon

Laycon becomes member of Grammy voting committee

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dip on Billboard Hot 100

Victony - Spotify Single

Victony is Nigeria's first-ever Spotify singles artist