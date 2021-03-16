Ghanaian police have cleared Nigerian singer Barry Jhay of suspected murder of his label boss Kashy Gordon.

Pulse exclusively reported Jhay's arrest in Accra in connection to the death of his label boss Gordon who died in the early morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Gordon who is the CEO of CashNation Entertainment died after he fell from the fourth floor of Beaufort Ridge Apartments in Adabraka, Accra.

But a few minutes before he fell to his death, Gordon was in a tussle with his label's frontline artist Barry Jhay and the singer was arrested afterwards.

He has now been released after investigation by the police cleared him of suspected murder.

The singer's legal team on Tuesday, March, 16 sent a statement to Pulse denying the singer's involvement in Gordon's death.

They claimed that the CashNation Entertainment boss attacked Barry Jhay while 'behaving abnormally'.

According to the statement, the singer left the building immediately before Gordon mistakenly fell off the fourth floor of the apartment and died.

Barry Jhay's legal team also shared a statement supposedly from the Office of the District Commander Ghana Police Service Adabraka-Accra, which also clears the singer.

Pulse has confirmed that the statement is indeed from the police.

Police clears Barry Jhay

Police in the statement signed by Police Superintendent, Albert K. Tang revealed that they received information about Gordon's death and immediately got to the scene.

They also corroborated Jhay's legal team's account of Gordon behaving abnormally and also confirmed that the singer was nowhere near the label boss when he plunged to death.

How Kashy died

The document revealed that on March 7, 27-year-old Godson, his girlfriend and Jhay checked into a three-bedroom apartment at Beauford Bridge Hotel, Adabraka, Accra.

Barry Jhay and a Ghanaian producer were recording in a separate room when Kashy’s girlfriend rushed in to tell the singer that his label boss was behaving abnormally.

An apprehensive Barry Jhay then reportedly sought to check what was going on, so he rushed into the room, where Kashy became violent and attacked him with a water closet cover, a pressing iron and also pulled out a gun.

Upon seeing this, Barry Jhay reportedly ran away from the scene.

The police also said that an occupant of a nearby apartment rushed to see the cause of the rancour and waited outside for thirty minutes from where he/she saw Godson jump from his balcony.

Barry Jhay's team also released footages from cameras at the apartment building that showed the singer exiting the building before Gordon fell from the fourth floor.

Barry Jhay can be seen exiting the hotel in perceived anger at 12:42:06. At 12:42:19 am, Barry Jhay can be seen outside the building pointing back at the building, possibly ranting.

At 12:53:16 am, Kashy can be seen falling to his death.

Cause of death

The cause of death, according to Medical Pathologist, Dr. O. Owusu Afriyie are severe head injury and fall from height

Case docket has since been closed and Barry Jhay ceases to be a suspect.

'I lost a dear friend'

Having been cleared by the police, Barry Jhay took to Instagram to break his silence.

He said the 'past few days have been drastically life changing' and revealed that he was in Ghana for a vacation with his friend Gordon before the unfortunate turn of events.

"What I went through I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy but I still thank God for his grace upon my life and for also reminding me that there is a thin line between life and death and we’re not going to be here forever," he said.

"I lost a dear friend, I almost lost my life and my freedom for something I had no hand in," he also said.

Life of Karshy Godson

Born Babatunde Oyerinde Abiodun, Godson launched his CashNation Entertainment with Barry Jhay as his frontline artist.

Not much was known about him before he hit headlines in June 2020 after he was arrested by the Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-crime unit in a statement accused the label owner of using proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Who is Barry Jhay?

Born Oluwakayode Junior Balogun, he is the son of late Fuji legend, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. In 2018, his record, 'Aiye' grew from the Nigerian underground to become a mainstream sleeper hit. His distinct vocals has been his most potent advantage.

In 2019, he was named Rookie of The Year at The Headies.

In 2020, he released his debut EP, Barry Back under Cash Nation Entertainment, owned by the late Godson.