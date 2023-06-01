The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
I want to take Afrobeats to China -Bad Boy Timz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star Bad Boy Timz talks about his new album 'No Bad Boy No Party' with Apple Music Africa Now Radio.

The Afrobeats sensation on June 1, 2023, released his debut album titled 'No Bad Boy No Party' and in an interview with Nandi Madiba on Apple Music Africa Now Radio, he talks about the album and his ambitions.

When he broke into the scene, Bad Boy Timz was still in the University and he had to juggle finding fame and also being a student. He tells Nandi that he had to keep his head down and finished his studies.

"Every African parent wants to make sure their kids finish Uni, and I actually loved computers as well growing up so I thought ok, it’s not a bad idea to have a degree as well as the “talent." I feel like it’s just God’s plan because I almost dropped out. In 2020 I was in my third year or fourth year of Uni already when I had my major breakout song, so it was really hard juggling schooling, recording, performing… it was a miracle, I won’t lie."

Since gaining fame. Bad Boy Timz has delivered several hits songs and collaborated with several superstar artists including Olamide and Mayorkun. The journey wasn't entirely an easy one for Bad Boy Timz who got into label issues and suffered some setbacks.

Despite the challenges, Bad Boy Timz has enjoyed success across Nigerian and beyond.

"I love East Africa a lot - earlier in my career I had a feature with an East African artist that people really loved out there - I’d really love to penetrate more in East Africa. I love the UK, and the UK has been very receptive to my music, ever since I started making music. The US, as well."

With Afrobeats growing fast internationally, Nigerian superstars are reaching listeners across the globe and Bad Boy Timz aims to also contribute his quota to the Afrobeats to the World movement.

"I have a couple of fans also in Canada, so there’s just different bases to touch. I won’t lie, I’ve not seen any Afrobeats songs cross over to China. Maybe one of the songs on this project will do that magic, you never know."

'No Bad Boy No Party' is available on Apple Music and fans can enjoy the long-awaited album.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
