Bad Boy Timz denies that he was arrested for fraud in Abuja
The video also came with certain profanities going the way of Instablog9ja.
In the video, the recent Bells University graduate was dressed in a face cap, a shirt and a pair of jeans. The rumour is that he was arrested for fraud-related issues, but Pulse Nigeria cannot confirm that story at this time.
But under the same video on Instablog9ja's Twitter page, somebody uploaded a video where it was immediately debunked that the singer had been arrested. The video also came with certain profanities going the way of Instablog9ja.
