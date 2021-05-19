RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bad Boy Timz denies that he was arrested for fraud in Abuja

Motolani Alake

The video also came with certain profanities going the way of Instablog9ja.

Bad Boy Timz. (TBD)

On May 19, 2021, a video of Headies-winning Nigerian singer, Bad Boy Timz getting led by members of the Nigerian police force surfaced on Instablog9ja.

In the video, the recent Bells University graduate was dressed in a face cap, a shirt and a pair of jeans. The rumour is that he was arrested for fraud-related issues, but Pulse Nigeria cannot confirm that story at this time.

But under the same video on Instablog9ja's Twitter page, somebody uploaded a video where it was immediately debunked that the singer had been arrested. The video also came with certain profanities going the way of Instablog9ja.

